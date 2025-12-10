Some parents not happy as Education Secretary Linda McMahon makes first stop on 50-state civics tour

Cedar Drive Middle School in Colts Neck, New Jersey, recently welcomed U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon for an assembly as part of her nationwide “History Rocks Tour.” Not all parents were excited about the visit, however.

The initiative, supported by organizations such as the America First Policy Institute, Hillsdale College, and Turning Point USA, aims to promote civic education and foster student interest in American history and government.

[RELATED: FL universities awarded $15M to teach America’s founding principles, boost civics education]

The event is part of a 50-state tour launched by the Department of Education to emphasize the importance of civics instruction in public schools. Local education leaders arranged the visit, and a letter was sent to parents earlier in the week describing the program as a non-partisan effort to inspire civic responsibility.

While some families appreciated the educational opportunity, others expressed concern over the involvement of groups with conservative affiliations.

Critics questioned whether the assembly presented a balanced perspective and argued that it may introduce political or ideological content into a public school setting.

”I was shocked,” Colts Neck resident Alison Denoia told WABC. ”I immediately, upon reading the notice that went out to families, it claims to be non-partisan. None of the organizations that are supporting this initiative for the federal government are non-partisan.”

[RELATED: Texas Education Commissioner met with TPUSA official over chapters in Lone Star State high schools]

A number of parents chose to keep their children home during the assembly, citing discomfort with the event’s affiliations. Others called on school officials to ensure future programs reflect a broader range of viewpoints.

Despite the mixed response, the Department of Education continues its tour with the goal of encouraging civic engagement and historical awareness among students nationwide.