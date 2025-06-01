Sonoma State to eliminate Women’s and Gender Studies department due to budget constraints

The Sonoma State University administration announced in January that its Women and Gender Studies department would be terminated due to budget cuts and overall enrollment decline.

In response, students and faculty have organized a “SaveWGS” coalition, urging students and staff to sign their petition, contact their local legislators, and join their letter writing campaign.

Frustration over the jeopardized WGS department has led many students to protest as well, bearing signs that read anything from, “Save the Queer Studies Minor” to “Just days after Trump declared that gender is only male and female, Sonoma State University in California announced the elimination of its women’s and gender studies department.”

All are followed by an urgent “Save WGS!” plea.

[RELATED: PROF. JENKINS: Harvard finds wingtip on the other foot as Trump moves to revoke its tax-exempt status]

The Women’s and Gender Studies department at Sonoma state encourages critical thinking about topics such as “gender, race, ethnicity, sexuality, immigration, class, and ability,” claiming that these skills and knowledge are desired by employers.

2007 Women and Gender Studies alum Lianna Hartmour stated in an interview that WGS is a “vital career-based major.”

WSG is one of six departments, twenty degree programs, and all eleven NCAA Division II athletic programs set to be eliminated at Sonoma State University by the end of the academic year.

In response to the cuts of NCAA Division II programs, seven student athletes filed a lawsuit against the university, citing lack of forewarning, to which a judge responded by placing a temporary halt on the suspension of programs and departments until a hearing can take place.

[RELATED: PROF. GARRETT: California community colleges are playgrounds for fraud and failure]

Sonoma State is not the only California State University school facing cuts.

“Since last year, 17 of the CSU’s 23 universities have reduced their workforces, with more than 1,200 positions eliminated,1,430 course sections discontinued and 136 degree programs suspended or discontinued across the system,” CSU reported.

Don Romesburg, chair of the Women and Gender Studies department at Sonoma State, argues that due to decreased federal funding—particularly for public institutions and social welfare programs—it is the state’s duty to cover the CSU system’s financial shortfalls.

He urges the state of California to “reinvest in a California-style, quality public higher education system that creates the engines of change and social justice and prosperity and purpose for all of us.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Sonoma State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.