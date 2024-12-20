South Carolina lawmakers again introduce bill to crack down on DEI in higher education

South Carolina Republican legislators are launching a second effort to stop Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the state’s public colleges and universities after a similar measure failed in 2023.

The bill, H. 3572, stipulates that public schools may not force applicants and professors to submit DEI statements or declare their support for DEI as a requirement of admission or promotion.

It also declares that state colleges and universities can not force any professors or other employees to take part in required DEI training, and adds: “Public institution[s] of higher learning shall not infringe on a student, faculty member, or employee’s first amendment right to free speech. A public institution of higher learning shall not discriminate on the basis of viewpoint discrimination.”

The bill would also mandate that colleges and universities must report to the state government the “total number of administrative positions and total operating costs, including a description of the programs that support diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The bill’s sponsors are Republican State Reps. Shannon S. Erickson, G. Murrell Smith, Jr., Tim McGinnis, and Cody T. Mitchell.

Speaking of the bill, McGinnis, said: “I think these DEI programs … they’ll push the group identity over the individual identity. This is not about groups. It’s not about favoring somebody based on anything but their merit,” wrote WBTW Myrtle Beach.

More and more states have been banning DEI in their public colleges and universities, claiming that it promotes division and grievances.

Most recently, Idaho passed a DEI ban on Wednesday,

Campus Reform reached out to the bill’s sponsors for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.