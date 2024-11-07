South Carolina prof decries GOP as party of the 'uneducated' who hold America 'hostage'

An instructor at the University of South Carolina recently posted various anti-Republican social media messages disparaging Donald Trump and conservatives.

Sueanna Smith took to X on Election Day to slam the “uneducated population” of the United States.

This is why the Democrats lost. pic.twitter.com/pzjIKoa4mi — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 6, 2024

”There is a reason why educated people vote blue,” Smith wrote. “What we’re seeing is the uneducated population of America holding the rest of the country hostage.”

”This is why there’s such a push to weaken education, ban books, and outlaw the teaching of Black history by the Republican Party,” she continued.

Smith’s X account is currently private, but additional posts have been shared on Rumble.

”Welp, in hindsight, Hillary Clinton wasn’t exactly wrong when she called Trump fanatics a basket of deplorables,” Smith said on Oct. 30.

”I’ve found a common trait among many who among many who voted for Donald Trump: poor literacy skills,” she wrote in another post. “Even some who hold college degrees are struggling to differentiate between ‘educated’ and ‘degree-holder.’ Perhaps disbanding the dept of education isn’t a good plan after all, Mr. Trump.”

”My daughter was stationed in Texas for a year,” Smith also noted in another message. “I don’t know what is going on out there, but she left a Bernie supporter and came back MAGA. When I voted blue today, I was happily cancelling out her MAGA vote.”

On Oct. 28, Smith posted that “This is America,” referencing: “Genocide/colonization,” “Slavery/lynching,” “Japanese internment camps,” “Antisemitism,” “Anti-Muslim hate crimes,” “Anti-Asian hate crimes,” “Anti-gay/lgbtq hate crimes,” and “Anti-immigrant hate crimes.”

The instructor also likened Trump and the Republican Party to “every oppressive regime in history” by wanting to “[limit] people’s access to education.”

Smith serves as an instructor within the Department of English Language and Literature, according to the University of South Carolina website. She teaches multiple courses, including “ENGL 101 Honors: Reading and Writing About Protest, Activism, and Social Justice.”

