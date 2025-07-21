South Dakota University system opens the door for concealed carry on campus

South Dakota’s public universities will allow concealed weapons on campus beginning this fall, following Board of Regents approval of a new policy aligning with Senate Bill 100.

The South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) has revised its weapons policy to comply with the new state law permitting concealed carry on college campuses. The decision, finalized during the board’s July 16–17 meeting, officially allows individuals with enhanced permits to carry concealed pistols, stun guns, and pepper spray on university grounds across the state.

Senate Bill 100, which went into effect July 1, mandates that individuals carrying concealed weapons on campus must hold an enhanced permit, a restricted enhanced permit, or a valid reciprocal permit under South Dakota law. In response, SDBOR revised institutional policies to align with the new law ahead of the Fall 2025 semester.

The updated policy allows concealed weapons throughout public university campuses, with narrow exceptions.

Restrictions may still be enforced in designated research labs, hazardous material zones, rooms requiring federal security clearance, and during special events where armed security and metal detectors are present.

Each institution is now required to maintain a registry of restricted areas and post approved signage alerting the public to where weapons are not permitted. Temporary restrictions, such as those for special events, must be approved in advance by institutional leadership and reported to the board’s executive director.

Reporting requirements have also been implemented. Any discharge, whether accidental or intentional, must be reported to campus security. Students, employees, and visitors violating the new policy may face discipline or legal consequences.

The policy changes reflect a growing trend among red state legislatures to expand Second Amendment rights on college campuses.



