Southeastern Legal Foundation urges Georgia university to pull ‘gender identity’ from its definition of ‘sex’

Attorneys at Southeastern Legal Foundation are applying pressure to the University of North Georgia (UNG)—requesting that the school revise its Title IX definition of “sex” to comply with students’ First Amendment rights.

Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF) is a nonprofit legal organization that advocates in favor of constitutional rights.

SLF argued in a Thursday demand letter that UNG’s current Title IX and gender discrimination policies force students to affirm woke gender ideology. This would include compelling students to espouse that men can medically transition to become women and compete in female sports.

According to SLF—which sent the letter on behalf of conservative organization Young America’s Foundation (YAF)—UNG’s gender discrimination policies stifle free speech on campus.

“UNG’s policies raise serious First Amendment concerns and leave students who believe in the biological reality that only two sexes exist wondering when and how they will punished for speaking the truth,” the letter reads.

Campus Reform reached out to SLF for comment on the letter.

“College campuses are meant to be a ‘marketplace of ideas.’ A place where students are free to explore the WIDEST variety of concepts and opinions,” SLF Director of Legal Initiatives Cece O’Leary said.

“This DEI nonsense achieves nothing but confuse UNG’s students,” she continued. “When all they should have to worry about is their education, they now have to navigate these vague and overbroad policies, fearing that they could be punished for using incorrect pronouns for someone, or even just voicing their opinions on the matter.”

O’Leary concluded by affirming that students’ First Amendment rights must always be protected, and that UNG can accomplish this by revising its “unconstitutional policies.”

Campus Reform reached out to UNG for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.