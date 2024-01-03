Opinion
St. Cloud State to host 15th annual 'Power in Diversity Leadership Conference'

The event is scheduled for Jan. 25-27 in Minnesota and will feature a theme of 'Inclusive Innovation.'

'Our theme, Inclusive Innovation, will center the transformational impact diversity brings to an organization's creativity, adaptability, responsiveness, prosperity, and of-course, innovation.'

Brendan McDonald '25 | New Hampshire Correspondent
January 3, 2024, 7:00 am ET

A conference intended to promote the “transformational impact” of diversity will soon be held at a Minnesota public university.

St. Cloud State University’s Multicultural Student Services will be hosting the 15th annual “Power in Diversity Leadership Conference” from Jan. 25-27 as part of the school’s commitment to building a network of social justice advocates.

“Our theme, Inclusive Innovation, will center the transformational impact diversity brings to an organization’s creativity, adaptability, responsiveness, prosperity, and of-course, innovation,” an event description reads.

[RELATED: Student gov spends $5,000 to attend diversity conference]

St. Cloud State is organizing the event, but many other groups are listed as attending, including nonprofits Student’s United and LeadMN. 

Student’s United is run by Minnesota State University students and describes itself as “the inclusive voice for all future, current, and former students.” LeadMN is a nonprofit dedicated to two-year college students in Minnesota and promotes values like “equity,” “inclusion,” and “empowerment.”

A key part of the conference will be various workshops designed to help students’ ability to take on social justice work. The trainings will assist attendees in gaining “the critical skills necessary to engage in numerous types of social justice work, develop their activism, enhance community organizing skills, integrate self-care, and practice personal reflection.”

[RELATED: Diversity conference teaches ‘blonde’ label immobilizes women]

On Jan. 26, the St. Cloud State Career Center and the School of Graduate Studies will also organize the “Diversity Job and Internship Fair and Graduate School Fair,” which will offer students an array of post-graduate jobs and internships as well as graduate school opportunities. 

Granite Partners, a private investment and holding company in St. Cloud, will serve as the primary sponsor of the conference.

Campus Reform contacted St. Cloud State University for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.

