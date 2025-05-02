St. Louis University medical school renames DEI office to 'Office of Ignatian Mission in Medicine'

A Catholic university’s medical school appears to have deleted a web page dedicated to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

St. Louis University School of Medicine previously maintained a web page called the “Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” as shown on the Wayback Machine.

“The Saint Louis University School of Medicine is committed to the importance of diversity,” the website read. “We seek to immerse SLU’s medical students and graduate medical residents in a training atmosphere that prepares them for the practice of medicine in a multicultural America.”

The link for the page now leads to the “Office of Ignatian Mission in Medicine.” The page also does not mention the words “diversity,” “inclusion,” “equity” or “DEI.”

[RELATED: Trump admin. hits Cornell, Northwestern with $1.79B funding freeze over anti-Semitism]

Do No Harm, an advocacy group opposed to DEI and gender ideology in medicine, first reported the school’s web page change on April 14.

As noted by Do No Harm, the move to alter the medical school’s DEI website comes two years after the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights launched an investigation into allegedly discriminatory scholarships.

The former web page also noted how the DEI office featured programming designed to “raise awareness, inspire action, support equitable employment and cultivate a culture of diversity and inclusion.”

Despite the medical school’s removal of the office’s website, it still has a page called “Diversity and Social Equity,” which includes information on the role of a “DEI liaison.”

[RELATED: Trump admin ends $12.6 Million in NIH grants to UW-Madison, including projects on ‘gender identity’]

“The mission of the diversity, equity and inclusion liaison is to assist the Department of Family and Community Medicine in promoting the Jesuit mission of Saint Louis University by supporting the inclusion of underrepresented populations and groups who occupy minority identities (e.g., race, ethnicity, gender, religion, immigrant status, sexuality and ability),” the website says.

Many universities have been making adjustments to their DEI web pages and policies in response to the new Trump administration, including the California Institute of Technology, Virginia Commonwealth University, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Campus Reform has contacted St. Louis University School of Medicine and Do No Harm for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.