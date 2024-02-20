Stanford agrees to four demands after negotiations with students 'aligned with Hamas'

Stanford University has agreed to four demands from a group of pro-Palestine protesters who staged a sit-in on campus for 120 days, in exchange for a promise from the group to end its demonstration.

As reported by Campus Reform, Stanford Sit-in to Stop Genocide posted a screenshot of a letter from the school’s administration on Feb. 13, stating administration will hold meetings on the group’s demands if they end the sit-in on Friday at 8 p.m.

During those meetings, Stanford administrators held two negotiation sessions and agreed to four demands from the group, according to the Stanford Daily. It’s unclear which demands the university has agreed to. Campus Reform has reached out to the university for clarification.

Organizers for the sit-in told the outlet that Stanford President Richard Saller and Provost Jenny Martinez both agreed to “deliberate about coordinating with Palestinian students to release a statement about their experiences over the past four months.”

Stanford Sit-in to Stop Genocide has demanded that the university call for an “immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” provide resources for Palestinian students on campus, identify how the university’s research and teaching environments are “biased against Palestinians,” commit to the boycott, divest, and sanction movement, and create 5 student seats on the Special Committee on Investment Responsibility.

University officials removed structures made by the sit-in group on Feb. 17 in the early morning hours between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. According to the report, the university initially set a removal deadline of 8 p.m. on Friday.

Roz Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs, a pro-Israel education organization, told Campus Reform that Stanford administrators should have been careful during these meetings.

”The University administration should be very careful in its negotiations with people aligned with Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization by the US State Department and by countries around the world,” Rothstein said. “A ceasefire would allow Hamas to rearm and steal humanitarian aid from the Gazans. It should be clear to anyone paying attention, that Hamas’ tyrannical government in Gaza continues to harm both Palestinians and Israelis,” she added.”