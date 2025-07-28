Stanford axes student housing over anti-Semitism, anti-white discrimination

Stanford University has suspended two student-managed residences due to violations of federal anti-discrimination law, the university announced.

“The Kairos and EBF co-op status will be suspended for at least the 2025-26 academic year,” the school announced in a statement shared with Campus Reform. The houses’ resident assistants will “no longer serve in these capacities” and the two house names will be removed.

The university’s Title VI Office found that students at Kairos had been asked to leave a house event because the presence of “Zionists” made others uncomfortable. An investigation concluded that students were targeted based on their perceived Jewish identity.

“It is simply not acceptable that Jewish students would be excluded from a university space,” the university stated.

At EBF (Enchanted Broccoli Forest), incoming house managers sent an email that included discriminatory language toward white and male students. Stanford confirmed this violated both Title VI and its own nondiscrimination policies.

“Stanford looks forward to working with students to create residences based on mutual respect and inclusion rather than exclusion,” Stanford’s statement continued.

Stanford will consider reinstating the co-ops only with “compelling evidence” of future compliance with school policy and federal law.

Jessica Oleon Kirschner, executive director of Hillel at Stanford, told The Times of Israel that the suspension is an “important signal to the whole campus” that the administration will take steps against discrimination.

“While it is distressing that any students would act in discriminatory ways towards each other, we are reassured that the university has acted swiftly and decisively to protect Jewish students,” Kirschner added.

As Campus Reform has reported, this is not the first time that Stanford has made headlines regarding allegations of anti-Semitism on its campus.

In March, the U.S. Department of Education issued a warning letter to 60 colleges, including Stanford, describing the potential consequences that might follow if they fail to address anti-Semitism.

On Tuesday, Jewish Stanford graduate Zahava Feldstein filed a complaint with the Office for Civil Rights, accusing the school of fostering a hostile environment for Jewish students. Feldstein claims she was forced to leave her doctoral program due to ongoing anti-Semitism and anti-Israel rhetoric in academic settings.

On July 10, Dr. Shay Laps, an Israeli postdoctoral researcher, filed a federal lawsuit against Stanford, alleging anti-Semitic discrimination and retaliation. He claims colleagues ostracized him, sabotaged his work, and that Stanford dismissed his complaints, including by blocking a research grant.