Stanford blames Trump funding cuts after laying off 363 staff members

Stanford University is implementing a $140 million budget cut for the upcoming year, resulting in staff reductions which the school has attributed to federal policy under the Trump administration.

University officials announced the cut on July 31, stating that it was driven by a “challenging fiscal environment shaped in large part by federal policy changes affecting higher education.”

“Over the last few days, many schools and units at Stanford have made staff reductions,” Stanford President Jon Levin and Provost Jenny Martinez remarked. “The university is providing support resources as well as layoff benefits to eligible employees.”

“Nonetheless, these are difficult actions that affect valued colleagues and friends who have made important contributions to Stanford,” the administrators added.

A school spokesperson told Campus Reform that, in total, 363 staff members have been laid off.

In June, the administration forecast the budget cuts, again attributing them to federal policy changes. “As Provost Martinez recently outlined to the Faculty Senate, we face significant budget consequences from federal policy changes,” administrators stated on June 26. “These changes include reductions in federal research support and an increase in the endowment tax.”

Despite highlighting the lack of federal funding, Stanford has one of the highest endowments in the world.

Stanford’s $37.6 billion endowment funded $1.8 billion in university programs and financial aid last year, according to the school’s website.

Earlier this year, Stanford implemented a hiring freeze due to potential federal cuts and proposed taxes on university endowments.

President Jonathan Levin and Provost Jenny Martinez announced the decision in February, citing “uncertainty about the level of direct federal funding for scientific research as agencies like NIH and NSF face cuts.”

Campus Reform has recently reported on two complaints against Stanford alleging that anti-Semitism remains prevalent at the school, despite the Trump administration’s crackdown against anti-Jewish discrimination.

First, Dr. Shay Laps, an Israeli postdoctoral researcher, filed a federal lawsuit alleging Stanford discriminated against him based on his Jewish identity and nationality. He claimed colleagues sabotaged his research, supervisors retaliated, and the university blocked a grant after he reported harassment.

Similarly, StandWithUs and a Stanford graduate have filed a federal complaint accusing the school of allowing anti-Semitism that forced the graduate to leave her doctoral program. The complaint alleged classmates pushed anti-Israel rhetoric, and administrators ignored her reports of harassment.