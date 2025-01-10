Stanford mental health orgs offer 'support group' for 'Black-identified' grad students

A planned event at Stanford University will allow students the opportunity to join the “Black Graduate Students Process Space.”

The university’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and Vaden Health Services are organizing the event on Jan. 23 as a “support group for Black-identified Stanford graduate students.” The event is also “designed to be a confidential space for students to speak their minds, build community, rest, connect with themselves, and learn coping skills for managing graduate life at Stanford.”

“Graduate school is naturally stressful, rigorous, and will challenge you in unexpected ways,” the event description for “Rooted!” states. “That stress can be compounded by identity, politics, isolation, and overall climate. Whether this is your first year or fifth year, we welcome you to join this group and get Rooted.”

The event description does not state if students who are not “Black-identified” are eligible to attend.

Additionally, students who wish to join the group must attend a “pre-group meeting with a group facilitator,” which is required for admittance.

Students who are interested in joining the Black Graduate Students Process Space can do so either on their own or through a recommendation from a “therapist/contact person at CAPS.”

The event was posted on the university calendar for student events and is listed under the keywords of “Health/Wellness” and “Diversity/Identity.”

All Stanford events that are listed on the calendar must align with the university’s “Fundamental Standard” policy, which is an “aspirational statement of Stanford’s ideal community.” It says that “Students at Stanford are expected to show both within and without the University such respect for order, morality, personal honor and the rights of others as is demanded of good citizens.”

Campus Reform has contacted Stanford University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.