Stanford students demand university condemn Israel

Approximately 1,000 Stanford University students staged an anti-Israel sit-in on Friday.

Screenshots of an alleged petition that appear to be connected to the sit-in are circulating on X.

Campus Reform
October 26, 2023, 10:26 am ET

Screenshots of a list of anti-Israel demands are circulating on X appear to be a petition organized by Stanford University students. 

”As undergraduate and graduate students at Stanford WE DEMAND,” the petition starts. “Stanford issues an explicit condemnation of Israel’s war crimes and calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.” 

To date, the Israeli Air Force has carried out targeted attacks against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip who organized the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that resulted in over 1,400 civilians being killed, tortured, mutilated, raped, burned, captured, and beheaded. 

The petition also calls for Stanford to divest from Israel, root out pro-Israel voices on campus, and offer counseling by “specialists in trauma-related mental support.” Additionally, professors should grant due date extensions because of the purported “ongoing genocide in Gaza,” according to the document. 

[RELATED: WATCH: Pro-Hamas Florida students and local activists call for eradication of Israel]

Another screenshot of the document posted by Max Meyer appears to show the top of the petition document reading “Student Sit-In Demands.” The sit-in appears to refer to the sit-in that happened Friday at White Plaza on Stanford’s campus. 

The Stanford Daily reports that the university’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter organized the event, which was attended by around 1,000 people

The demands and actions at the sit-in align with the itemized list in the petition. 

”[P]rotestors [sic] called for the University to explicitly acknowledge war crimes committed by Israel,” the campus newspaper reports. “SJP urged the University to divest from corporations they said profit off the Israeli occupation of Palestine, like Palantir and Microsoft.”

On Tuesday, Campus Reform reported that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis directed the SJP chapters at two public universities to be “deactivated” over their support for terrorism. 

