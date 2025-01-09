Stanford to hold 'Queer BIPOC' dating event

Stanford University’s Weiland Health Initiative is hosting a “Queer BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and People of Color]” dating event later this month.

Scheduled for Jan. 21, the event is also sponsored by the university’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and Vaden Health Services, and will be “matching” students who participate. Similar programming will also be offered on Feb. 11 and on Oct. 19.

The description of the event states that it is for students who missed a prior matching event that was hosted, and it invites those to attend for “more community, friends, swag, and food.”

The event will be facilitated by Louisa Jacquez from Stanford CAPS, as well as Sheila Solis, Katie Ohene-Gambill and Marisso Floro from Vaden Health Services. Each listed official shares her preferred pronouns on her respective university biography web page.

The upcoming event will also be “geared towards those who identify as queer people of color.”

The event description does not state if students who do not identify as “Queer BIPOC” are allowed to attend.

Stanford’s “QSpot,” which houses the Queer Student Resources, will serve as the location for this event.

The “QSpot” is described as being “one of the oldest campus LGBT centers in the country,” as well as a “warm and welcoming space for the extremely diverse population of students celebrating, questioning, investigating and struggling with sexual orientation and/or gender identity.”

The Queer Resource Center is designed to “of all genders and sexualities live better lives, not only by surviving Stanford (and the world beyond), but through the cultivation of well-being, creativity, and joy,” according to its website.

Campus Reform has contacted Stanford University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.