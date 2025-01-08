Stanford to host book talk by expert on 'male supremacism'

Stanford University’s Clayman Institute for Gender Research will host a lecture presentation on a book titled, “Good Guys, Bad Guys: The Perils of Men’s Gender Activism,” which will explain “why men’s feminist allyship is not enough to solve gender inequality.”

On Jan. 22, author and UC Irvine Professor Emily Carian will discuss her book’s “questions of masculinity, privilege, and identity to explain why men’s feminist allyship is not enough to solve gender inequality, and how men’s antifeminism moves us backward.”

Carian plans to explain her claims of how a “superficial motivation prevents feminist men from imagining how they can concretely and effectively challenge gender inequality, and invests men’s rights activists in a virulently misogynist movement.”

The event description states that the book “explores questions of masculinity, privilege, and identity to explain why men’s feminist allyship is not enough to solve gender inequality, and how men’s antifeminism moves us backward.”

According to the work, there are two kinds of men: “feminist men and men who are men’s rights activists, or members of an antifeminist social movement.”

Stanford’s description of the speaker event states that “Good Guys, Bad Guys tells the surprising story of what men gender activists across the political spectrum share in common, and how their similarities end up sustaining gender inequality.”

Carian’s book also claims that men have a “superficial motivation” that “prevents feminist men from imagining how they can concretely and effectively challenge gender inequality, and invests men’s rights activists in a virulently misogynist movement.”

The event will discuss why “even feminist men reinforce gender inequality through their attitudes, behaviors, and relationships.”

According to her website, Carian focuses on areas such as “male supremacism,” and has co-edited, Male Supremacism in the United States: From Patriarchal Traditionalism to Misogynist Incels and the Alt-Right.

Campus Reform has contacted Stanford University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.