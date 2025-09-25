Stonehill professor describes assassination of Kirk as ironic, college says matter is 'under review'

A Stonehill College educator has taken to social media to post an anti-Charlie Kirk tirade in the wake of the Turning Point USA founder’s assassination.

Corey Dolgon is a professor of sociology at Stonehill, a private university located in Easton, Massachusetts. According to his LinkedIn account, he has worked at the college for nearly 17 years.

“TBH, MY first instinct was ‘how dare we’ speak of empathy in the midst of a genocide,” Dolgon posted to Facebook on Sept. 11, just one day after Kirk’s assassination.

In a lengthy Sept. 18 Facebook post, Dolgon lambasted the murdered Kirk by highlighting what he calls Kirk’s “own violent extremism.”

“His claim that gun deaths were acceptable and should be tolerated in order to protect 2nd amendment extremism is an obvious irony,” said Dolgon, “but he supported Trump’s family separation and current deportation policies which have already resulted in torture and death to innocent people.”

In the same post, Dolgon clarified that he is not celebrating Kirk’s death. Rather, he is simply making a distinction between being against political assassinations and pointing out “vile behavior” he believes Kirk promoted.

Campus Reform reached out to Dolgon and asked if he would like to clarify any of his social media activity.

”You may have misunderstood my concern about empathy and genocide and if it was my miscommunication then I am sorry not to have been clearer,” he said. “My point was that people were criticizing others for not being empathetic ‘enough’ concerning Kirk’s murder but they ignored the deaths of 60,000 people in Gaza.

”This seemed hypocritical,” Dolgon explained. “Again, I mourn them all.”

Yet, a much older post on social media reveals an extreme anti-conservative sentiment.

“I only feel that way about the Republican deaths,” he said in an Aug. 23, 2020 Twitter post. “In fact all Trump supporter deaths are acceptable if not encouraged.”

Campus Reform asked Dolgon why he seemed to have encouraged the deaths of Trump supporters in the tweet, to which Dolgon replied the post was taken out of context.

He also said, “I believe Trump has consistently misinformed his supporters on health issues that may have in fact led to their demise. But that’s on him, not me. I mourn them.”

Campus Reform contacted Stonehill College to ask if it would like to comment on these posts made by one of its educators.

”Stonehill College is aware of the posts in question, and the situation is currently under review,” said a spokesperson.