Student activists are planning to carry on protesting against Israel despite recent peace deal 

There is no end in sight to the anti-Israel protests on campuses despite the recent peace deal that brought a ceasefire to the war in Gaza.

Student activists plan to carry on protesting until colleges and universities fully divest from Israel, according to a recent report from the Los Angeles Times.

“While the news of a ceasefire is welcome, nothing fundamentally changes at UCLA or colleges in general,” said one UCLA student. “Our university is still invested in the oppression of Palestine. Students won’t rest until the university divests.”

“I’m hesitant to fully accept that this is the end of the mass killing and the violence,” one Earlham University student told the BBC. “But it doesn’t change the fact that we’re going to continue working towards the rest of our goals.”

Many Jewish students and faculty, on the other hand, are pleased with the peace deal, notably the release of the hostages.

One such professor remarked that their release felt like “the door to a very dark chamber has been opened and light has begun to peek out.”

Jewish students on several campuses recently faced another wave of anti-Israel demonstrations following the second anniversary of the deadly Oct. 7 attacks.

Campus Reform noted that students at William Paterson University were afraid to host a campus memorial out of fear of harassment from pro-Palestinian protesters.

Another incident saw copies of the “Columbia Intifada” newspaper distributed at a rally, justifying the terrorist attacks, Campus Reform reported.

