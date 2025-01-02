'Students are done with leftist ideologies': WATCH

Campus Reform Student Reporter Michael Duke joined America’s Voice Live to discuss the excesses of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in higher education.

The Association of American Medical Colleges, which oversees administration of the nation’s primary standardized test used by schools of medicine, recently hosted a workshop calling on DEI to be “embedded in everything.”

”It’s just wrong,” Duke said. “Medical students should be going to college and learning to provide the best quality healthcare, not social justice ideologies.”

The overbearing nature of DEI advocacy has triggered a backlash, Duke told viewers on Monday. “Students are done with leftist ideologies,” he said. “They’re saying ‘enough.’”