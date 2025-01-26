Students embrace conservative beliefs as Trump enacts anti-DEI agenda: WATCH

Campus Reform Reporter Emily Sturge joined News Nation to discuss President Donald Trump’s soaring popularity among today’s college students.

”There are new conservatives and conservatives who are more comfortable talking about beliefs they’ve had the entire time,” Sturge said on News Nation’s On Balance with Leland Vittert. “The energy and excitement that we’re seeing from young conservatives on college campuses to welcome President Trump back to the White House — that’s retaliation against the left’s campaign of intimidation that conservatives have faced for years.”

[RELATED: Almost half of college students don’t want DEI forced on them in higher ed]

The increased outspokenness of campus conservatives comes as President Trump seeks to abolish or at least discourage Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in higher education. An executive order issued on Tuesday characterized DEI as “dangerous, demeaning, and immoral.”

”Young conservatives are sick of being told how to think, what to say, what they can and can’t post online,” Sturge said on News Nation. “They realize that we’ve reached a turning point in this country where it’s okay to talk about your conservative beliefs.”