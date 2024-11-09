Students protest as Iowa State alters LGBTQ center under new anti-DEI law

Credit: Iowa State University

Iowa State University (ISU) has updated an LGBTQ facility it has on campus so that the facility will comply with a new state law prohibiting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at public colleges and universities.

In order to comply with the incoming Iowa state law, the ISU administration changed the job description of two staff members at the LGBTQ facility and made it so that the center can no longer host its own events, according to Radio Iowa. The name of the LGBTQ facility is the Center for LGBTQIA+ for Student Success at Iowa State University.

“Our center is committed to promoting equity and student success through programs, resources, and support that empower students to thrive academically and personally,” the facility states on its website. “Through education, advocacy, and community-building initiatives, we aim to create a campus culture where all students, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, can fully engage in their academic pursuits and contribute to the vibrant diversity of our institution.”

The change comes after pro-DEI students protested in support of the multicultural centers that the university currently has. A student group has formed on ISU’s campus specifically to oppose the anti-DEI legislation called ISU Students Against SF-2435.

“It’s always been available to all students,” stated Erin O’Brien, a member of the anti-DEI student group, about the LGBTQ Center. “In Senate File 2435, it specifically defines a diversity equity and inclusion effort as something that shows preferential treatment to certain groups, but it’s really not preferential. Anybody can show up at any time.”

Previously, ISU Students Against SF-2435 organized a protest against the anti-DEI legislation during which students asked the university to retain DEI programs that it currently has.

“We’re asking the university to do all it can to keep these programs and resources around,” O’Brien said during the protest, according to The Ames Tribune. “Though we’re well aware that, if the Board of Regents interprets the law a certain way, the university will have no choice to comply.”

“It is an area I can go to and be absolutely certain that I will be fine, which helped a lot, especially in my freshman year, when I was way less confident in myself,” O’Brien recently added about the facility. “It’s led to me meeting some of my best friends, and now that chance is sort of being taken away.”

The Iowa Board of Regents published a report in October indicating that, in total, more than $2 million has been diverted from DEI efforts at Iowa public universities.

Campus Reform has contacted Iowa State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.