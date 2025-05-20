Students reportedly pelted with feces during Riley Gaines event at University of Washington

University of Washington protestors reportedly threw “literal human feces” at a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) students as they were checking in attendees for an event featuring conservative activist Riley Gaines.

95 participants attended the May 6 event, called “The Fight is Far From Over,” and more than 90 others protested the session outside, according to Daily UW.

Gaines posted on X later that day that protesters at the university were chanting “God is trans,” later updating her post to allege that demonstrators had thrown “[l]iteral human feces” at students checking participants into the event.

Update: the protestors just threw *feces* at the @TPUSA students at check in.



Conservative influencer Olivia Krolczyk—who was failed for using the term “biological women” in a school assignment back in 2023—also spearheaded the event, according to Fox News.

Protesters waved transgender flags and signs objecting to Gaines and Krolczyk. Some demonstrators dressed up in all black and covered their faces with masks.

Police officers escorted several event attendees to their cars as the “black bloc” protestors followed them to their cars, yelling insults and expletives.

“Have you thought about slitting your [expletive] throat and letting your blood run in the streets?” one black bloc agitator told an attendee who left the rally, according to Komo News.

Videos posted by TPUSA’s Frontlines showed demonstrators calling attendees “transphobes” and “scum of the earth.”

“I hope you drop dead behind the wheel. F**k you!” another protester shouted in the parking lot.

Some protesters believe that supposed “hate speech” warranted the insults.

“We are telling them we will not be tolerant of their intolerance,” a student activist, told Daily UW.

Students for a Democratic Society media liaison Kay A. said that, “TPUSA and right-wing groups are going to continue to try to infiltrate and move in on safe space.”

“It’s up to us to resist,” Kay continued.

The protest erupted daily after a chaotic demonstration at the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building, during which 34 people were arrested and damages amounted to an estimated $1 million.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Washington for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.