No results

Students storm Harvard Yard, erect newest campus Pro-Hamas tent occupation: WATCH

On Wednesday, April 24, pro-Palestine student activists descended upon Harvard Yard in Cambridge, Massachusetts to begin the latest anti-Israel campus occupation.

April 24, 2024, 3:58 pm ET

On Wednesday, anti-Israel student activists descended upon Harvard Yard in Cambridge, Massachusetts to begin an anti-Israel encampment.

The Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee posted a video to Instagram in the afternoon in which demonstrators can be seen wildly placing tents and sleeping bags on campus grounds with the sounds of chanting and drums in the background.

The video has also since circulated on X

[RELATED: Columbia is issuing press passes, but the pro-Hamas occupiers are in charge of journalists’ access: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

According to The Harvard Crimson, the encampment is primarily to protest a suspension of the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee, as well as to divest from Israel.

On Monday, Campus Reform reported that the university temporarily was restricting access to Harvard Yard in anticipation of larger protests that may emulate those on other college campuses in protest of Israel.

[RELATED: Here is a list of anti-Israel occupation camps that have replicated Columbia’s:]

Harvard is the latest major university to follow Columbia’s anti-Israel occupation camp, which was started on April 17. The “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” at Columbia has since resulted in over 100 reported arrests, with both Republican and Democrat politicians condemning the scene.

In response to the campus chaos, Senator Josh Hawley called upon President Biden to “call out the National Guard at our universities to protect Jewish Americans.”

