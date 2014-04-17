STUDY: Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1 as 2014 commencement speakers

A study conducted by Campus Reform has found that speakers scheduled to deliver coveted commencement addresses for the 2014 spring semester are Democrat by an overwhelming two-to-one margin.

Currently, 10 of 16 members of President Obama’s cabinet are scheduled for a commencement address: Vice President Biden at the University of South Carolina and the University of Delaware, Secretary of State John Kerry at Yale University, Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez at Oberlin College, Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz at UMass Dartmouth, Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell at Whitman College, Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker at Harper College, Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx at University of Phoenix-Charlotte, Secretary of Education Arne Duncan at Arizona State University, Secretary of Homeland Security Johnson at U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack at Albany Law School.

Executive Branch

The lineup of former presidents and vice-presidents scheduled to address college graduates includes Al Gore at Princeton and Bill Clinton at New York University in Abu Dhabi.

Currently, not one former Republican president or vice-president is scheduled as a commencement speaker.

Democrats: 5

Republicans: 0

U.S. Senate

The Senate should come as no surprise.

Nine Democrat senators are scheduled to speak, including Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Patrick Leahy (Vt.), and Mary Landrieu (La.).

Only four GOP senators, headlined by Tim Scott of South Carolina, are scheduled to speak. Surprisingly, Senators Rand Paul (Ky.) and Ted Cruz (Texas) remain absent from all commencement ceremony lineups.

Democrats: 9

Republicans: 4

U.S. House of Representatives

Republicans control the House with a 34 seat margin, 233 to 199, yet Democratic representatives have booked more commencement speeches.

Democrats: 8

Republicans: 5

Governors

While Republican governors outnumber Democrats 29 to 21 nationally, Democrats have managed to nearly double the number of Republican governors speaking on campus.

Democrats: 11

Republicans: 6

Appointees/Political Operatives

The noticeable Democratic sway also includes actor and Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement Kal Penn, musician John Legend, former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, Vice Chairwoman of the DNC Donna Brazile, Clinton communications director and co-anchor of Good Morning America George Stephanopoulos.

The Republicans are represented by Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, Antonin Scalia, and Judy Smith.

Democrats: 22

Republicans: 5

Overall, in the list compiled by Campus Reform, Democrat presidents, appointed officials, representatives, senators, and political operatives outnumber Republicans 57 to 26.

