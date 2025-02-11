STURGE: DOGE axes over $1 billion in DEI spending

In just a few weeks of the Trump 2.0 administration, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has reportedly saved the United States over one billion dollars, according to DOGE-chief Elon Musk.

“DOGE has now saved taxpayers over $1 billion in crazy DEI contracts,” Musk wrote on X on Jan. 30.

Many of the same principles and programs of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) that are being criticized for being wasteful and ideologically driven in the federal government originated on America’s college campuses, which have served as ground zero for radical DEI ideology.

The federal government’s DEI initiatives often draw from and expand research and programming developed by university DEI departments.

As Musk’s team audits the federal government with a fine-tooth comb, Campus Reform has compiled a list of 10 shocking examples of DEI government waste uncovered by DOGE.

- $45 million in DEI scholarships in Burma

DOGE shared a document on X showing the termination of $45 million in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) scholarships in Burma.

Campus Reform has long reported wasteful spending on DEI scholarships on America’s college campuses. Midwestern University offered $50,000 scholarships to students to ‘advance DEI,’ and Arizona state offers $1,000 scholarships to those “positively contributing to the LGBTQ community.”

- $15 million in DEI grants from the Department of Education

The Department of Education terminated $15 million in federal grants at three universities for DEI trainings.

The grants funded “courses and workshops on DEI concepts—including ‘white privilege,’ ‘systemic racism,’ and ‘linguistic supremacy’—as well as the establishment of a ‘social justice’ center,” the Washington Free Beacon reports.

Campus Reform recently reported that the Department of Education canceled ‘ongoing DEI training and service contracts which total over $2.6 million.’

From college campuses to foreign nations, DEI is being uprooted.

These examples of DOGE’s cost-cutting follow President Trump’s executive order terminating DEI spending within the federal government.

The above examples come from government agencies, including the Department of Agriculture and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which were first on the DOGE chopping block. Federal grants to institutions of higher education may be next in line.

Campus Reform previously reported 10 outrageous examples of higher education research projects that DOGE can investigate. Taxpayer-funded studies on gambling pigeons and shrimp on treadmills could be next on the DOGE chopping block.

