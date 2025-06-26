SUNY accepts nominations for scholarship named after 'LGBTQIA+ rights champion' Harvey Milk

The State University of New York (SUNY) system announced in a press release that nominations have opened for a $2,000 scholarship dedicated for LGBT student activists.

In the announcement from June 24, SUNY stated that it would begin accepting nominations to receive the Harvey Milk Award for Student Leadership from students and campus presidents for the second year in a row.

SUNY’s website announcement for the scholarship states that the award, “honors University at Albany class of 1951 alumnus and LGBTQIA+ rights champion Harvey Milk, recognizing an outstanding upper-level student who has dedicated their time to LGBTQIA+ inclusiveness on their campus for fellow students.”

The man who the scholarship was named after, former San Francisco Mayor Harvey Milk, recently had his name removed as the designation for a U.S. Navy ship by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

In SUNY’s announcement, SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. stated that, “SUNY is proud to call Harvey Milk an alumnus, and we are honored to help continue his legacy through the Harvey Milk Award for Student Leadership scholarship.”

[RELATED: Mass. art college provides ‘BIPOC Fund’ to prop up BLM and DEI agendas on campus]

“Harvey Milk was the epitome of leadership during extremely difficult times for the LGBTQIA+ community and has inspired countless others to stand up for equality, justice, and acceptance. I encourage all SUNY students to build on Harvey Milk’s efforts to create a more welcoming and just world for all,” continued King Jr.’s statement.

On a separate web page for information about the scholarship, several requirements are listed for students to be considered for the award.

One requirement states that students who are nominated must have “[Demonstrated] a commitment to advancing an inclusive campus community to enhance LGBTQIA+ members’ sense of belonging and experiences.”

Another listed requirement adds that nominees must have engaged in actions such as “removing barriers that affect LGBTQIA+ experiences, advocating policy changes, or implementing campus-wide events/celebrations.”

[RELATED: University of Wisconsin–Madison faces federal complaint over race-based scholarship]

In the announcement on SUNY’s web page, several New York politicians offered comments about the award.

New York State Assembly Higher Education Committee Chair Alicia Hyndman said that she is “proud to support this initiative, which not only uplifts LGBTQIA+ voices, but also encourages leadership, service, and visibility on SUNY campuses across our state.”

Campus Reform contacted the State University of New York for comment but has not received a response by publication. This article will be updated accordingly.