SUNY Plattsburgh approves furry club called 'Plattsfur'

The Student Association at the State University of New York at Plattsburgh voted 11–1 in November to grant official recognition to a student organization known as “Plattsfur,” a club centered on the “furry” subculture, according to reporting by the New York Post.

The decision places SUNY Plattsburgh among a growing number of colleges formally recognizing student organizations built around niche identity- or lifestyle-based subcultures, a trend that has drawn increased national attention.

According to the campus newspaper Cardinal Points, “Plattsfur” currently has approximately 17 members and was presented to student lawmakers as a social and creative outlet for students interested in anthropomorphic animal characters, artwork, and costume design.

One club organizer told the student newspaper that the group formed after students discovered shared interests. “Originally, this started with a handful of us that were friends that kind of just found out that we’re all furries,” the organizer said. “We realized that there’s not really a club geared toward that on campus.”

The “furry” fandom is a subculture in which participants often create personalized animal personas, commonly referred to as “fursonas,” and engage in creative or social activities tied to those identities.

Supporters of the fandom describe it as a form of artistic expression and community building, while critics have questioned whether public universities should formally endorse such lifestyle-oriented subcultures through institutional recognition.

SUNY Plattsburgh’s approval reflects a broader national pattern. Campus Reform has previously reported on how similar furry-themed clubs have formed or sought official recognition at institutions including Fordham University, California Polytechnic State University, and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Official recognition by student government typically allows organizations to apply for student activity fee funding, reserve campus facilities, and host university-approved events, according to SUNY Plattsburgh’s student organization policies.

The university has not publicly specified whether “Plattsfur” will receive funding or how its approval compares to standards applied to other student organizations.

Concerns over student organization recognition have surfaced repeatedly in higher education, particularly as conservative and religious groups at some campuses have reported difficulties obtaining similar approval or access to resources.

Campus Reform reached out to SUNY Plattsburgh Media Relations and the Student Association for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

