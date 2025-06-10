SUNY pumps millions of taxpayer funds into free college tuition initiative

The State University of New York (SUNY) Board of Trustees approved another $1 million to fund its free adult tuition program. This brings the total support to $5 million, atop the $28 million taxpayer dollars set aside to cover tuition for those aged 25-55 enrolling in college.

The expenditure, revealed on June 3, came on the heels of another press release that announced the 2025-26 New York state budget allocated an additional $114 million increase in operational assistance for the university system. SUNY called the funding a “historic investment” and expressed gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul who made the initial proposal for free college in January.

[RELATED: State Department will counter CCP ‘exploitation’ of U.S. research amid efforts to revoke student visas, spokesperson says]

SUNY Board of Trustees and Chancellor John King made the decision to add to Hochul’s $4 million promise that will contribute towards expanding SUNY’s “Reconnect Program,” which covers tuition, books, and fees to adult residents who are seeking a free, 2-year degree in high-demand programs. The program is set to begin in the fall.

“We are at a historic moment for our community colleges with two consecutive years of increased state investment and the launch of SUNY Reconnect,” Chancellor King said on X. “The success of our community colleges is vital to the future of our state,” he wrote.

The community colleges are expecting thousands of new enrollees through this program, King said in an interview. “We are going to welcome all-comers,” he said.

According to the earlier press release, over the past three years, state-run SUNY campuses have received a 30 percent increase in aid, totaling $391 million in new yearly taxpayer investments.

Available tuition-free programs include various environmental courses and others that support “Green and Renewable Energy,” cybersecurity, nursing, engineering, and more.

[RELATED: $30M in federal student aid went to deceased individuals, Ed Dept found]

Last year, Campus Reform reported on the University of Texas system’s plan to make tuition free for full-time undergraduate students of Texas families who earn less than $100,000, costing $35 million from endowment distributions.

Campus Reform has contacted the SUNY system and Chancellor King for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.