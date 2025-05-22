Survey highlights most parents oppose race-based scholarships

A majority of parents oppose universities’ race-based scholarship awards, a new survey has found.

Defending Education’s May survey concluded that 54 percent of parents in the United States with children aged 15-21 are not in favor of colleges prioritizing race and ethnicity in scholarship awards.

Another 57 percent of parents reject race-based hiring practices, as reported by The New York Post.

The Post also reports that 60 percent of parents oppose men competing in women’s sports programs. Further, 61 percent believe that only females should have access to women’s bathrooms.

A Defending Education director named Paul Runko told The Post in a statement that, “It’s no surprise that American parents and students expect a college experience that is academically rigorous, open to diverse viewpoints, and focused on preparing graduates for meaningful careers.”

Defending Education’s survey mirrors other studies that have yielded similar findings.

A poll from The New York Times, for example, found that a majority of Americans want to ban men who identify as women from participating in biological females’ sports programs.

The poll gathered responses from well over 2,000 people over the age of 18. Of those, a whopping 79 percent believe that men should be kept out of women’s sports.

Of those who identified as Republican, 94 percent would support such a ban; even 67 percent of Democrats would also support it, according to the data.

The survey comes as pro-gender ideology activists continue to push for “inclusive” policies toward transgender-identifying individuals.

Earlier this month, University of Washington protesters were accused of pelting students with human feces at an event featuring former All-American swimmer and conservative activist Riley Gaines.

Another student—who identifies as transgender—violently assaulted a Turning Point USA member in the head with a metal bike lock at the University of Texas at Dallas in March.

Campus Reform reached out to Defending Education for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.