Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

SURVEY: Nearly half of employers plan to drop 4-year degree requirements in 2024

Over half of the companies surveyed had already eliminated bachelor’s degree requirements for some positions in 2023.

Trending
1
IN THE NEWS: Prof says he was fired after sounding alarm on grade inflation at women’s …
By Campus Reform 
2
Rutgers temporarily suspended a student law group that impeached a Jewish member for ca…
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
3
UMich cancels student gov vote, citing election interference by pro-Palestinian students
By Campus Reform 
4
Report indicates leftist Stanford students 'blacklisted' profs for not complying with w…
By Patrick  McDonald '26
5
WATCH: Pro-Palestine crowd 'closes' campus building, casts 'shame' on students trying t…
By Campus Reform 
6
Students at elite universities call for 'intifada revolution'
By Campus Reform 
Campus Reform
December 5, 2023, 4:17 pm ET

New data shows that American employers are dropping traditional four-year degree requirements in droves, with over half of surveyed companies saying they dropped bachelor’s degree requirements this year.

A recent survey from college statistic website Intelligent.com reveals that 45% of companies say they plan to eliminate bachelor’s degree requirements for at least some positions in 2024.

The same survey found that over half of the companies (55%) surveyed had already eliminated bachelor’s degree requirements for some positions in 2023. Seventy percent of those who did so say they chose to do so to achieve a more diverse workforce.

“Companies that eliminated some bachelor’s degree requirements in 2023 are far more likely to continue shedding these requirements than those who did not,” reports Intelligent.com. “Seventy-three percent of companies that eliminated degree requirements this year plan to do so for more roles in 2024.”

Four out of 5 companies surveyed said they value experience more than education. 

The survey was conducted among 800 U.S. employers.

Share this article

More articles like this