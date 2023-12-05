SURVEY: Nearly half of employers plan to drop 4-year degree requirements in 2024

New data shows that American employers are dropping traditional four-year degree requirements in droves, with over half of surveyed companies saying they dropped bachelor’s degree requirements this year.

A recent survey from college statistic website Intelligent.com reveals that 45% of companies say they plan to eliminate bachelor’s degree requirements for at least some positions in 2024.

The same survey found that over half of the companies (55%) surveyed had already eliminated bachelor’s degree requirements for some positions in 2023. Seventy percent of those who did so say they chose to do so to achieve a more diverse workforce.

“Companies that eliminated some bachelor’s degree requirements in 2023 are far more likely to continue shedding these requirements than those who did not,” reports Intelligent.com. “Seventy-three percent of companies that eliminated degree requirements this year plan to do so for more roles in 2024.”

Four out of 5 companies surveyed said they value experience more than education.

The survey was conducted among 800 U.S. employers.