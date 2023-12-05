SURVEY: Nearly half of employers plan to drop 4-year degree requirements in 2024
Over half of the companies surveyed had already eliminated bachelor’s degree requirements for some positions in 2023.
New data shows that American employers are dropping traditional four-year degree requirements in droves, with over half of surveyed companies saying they dropped bachelor’s degree requirements this year.
A recent survey from college statistic website Intelligent.com reveals that 45% of companies say they plan to eliminate bachelor’s degree requirements for at least some positions in 2024.
The same survey found that over half of the companies (55%) surveyed had already eliminated bachelor’s degree requirements for some positions in 2023. Seventy percent of those who did so say they chose to do so to achieve a more diverse workforce.
“Companies that eliminated some bachelor’s degree requirements in 2023 are far more likely to continue shedding these requirements than those who did not,” reports Intelligent.com. “Seventy-three percent of companies that eliminated degree requirements this year plan to do so for more roles in 2024.”
Four out of 5 companies surveyed said they value experience more than education.
The survey was conducted among 800 U.S. employers.