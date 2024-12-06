Survey shows many Harvard freshmen disapprove of Trump and back anti-Israel movements

A recent survey found that a plurality of Harvard University freshmen support the pro-Palestine student protests that have rocked the school throughout the past year.

The survey was conducted by The Harvard Crimson, the school’s student newspaper, and results were published on Dec. 4. Around a third of Harvard freshmen filled out the survey.

The Crimson found that 37.8% of the Harvard Class of 2028 were “favorable” toward the pro-Palestine demonstrations. Of the freshmen surveyed, 23.7% expressed that they were “unfavorable” toward the protests, 19.2% selected “not enough information,” and 19.2% had “no opinion.”

[RELATED: ‘BEGIN WREAKING HAVOC’: Radical anti-Israel magazine calls for violence and uses terrorist symbols, gets banned by MIT]

Of the students who stated that they were “favorable” to the anti-Israel demonstrations, the vast majority (87.7%) also stated that they were “progressive” or “very progressive.” Less than 1% of those who supported the pro-Palestine protests self-identified as “conservative.”

Similar to the protest survey distribution, around 39% of Harvard freshmen stated that they were favorable to the anti-Israel Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Only 19% said that they were unfavorable to BDS.

“Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) is a Palestinian-led movement for freedom, justice and equality,” a website for the movement states online. “BDS upholds the simple principle that Palestinians are entitled to the same rights as the rest of humanity.”

“Israel is occupying and colonising Palestinian land, discriminating against Palestinian citizens of Israel and denying Palestinian refugees the right to return to their homes,” the website continues. “Inspired by the South African anti-apartheid movement, the BDS call urges action to pressure Israel to comply with international law.”

There have been significant anti-Israel demonstrations at Harvard since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel. In October, for instance, the Harvard Library placed about two dozen faculty members on suspension for a pro-Palestine protest in the school’s main library.

[RELATED: University of Minnesota activists have meltdown over being fined after vandalizing building in anti-Israel protest]

Previously, in September, 60 students had been suspended for a similar library protest.

In addition to expressing significant support for anti-Israel causes, Harvard freshmen also overwhelmingly expressed disapproval for President-elect Donald Trump. Roughly 83% of the Harvard Class of 2028 stated that they viewed Trump unfavorably.

Overall, 61% of Harvard freshmen who participated in the survey identified as “progressive” or “very progressive.” Only 9% identified as “conservative” or “very conservative.”

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.