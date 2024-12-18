Suspect arrested for alleged anti-Semitic hate crime against Columbia student

The NYPD has arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly punching a Jewish Columbia University student and taking his Israeli flag.

On Monday, police arrested Tarek Bazrouk on charges of third degree robbery and a hate crime against Columbia Junior Jonathan Lederer, the Columbia Daily Spectator reports. The incident is said to have occurred during a Dec. 9 anti-Israel protest in Manhattan.

On Dec. 11, the university’s public safety department sent a crime alert to students about the situation.

”A Columbia University student reported to the NYPD that during a demonstration an unknown individual stole their Israeli flag and ran westbound on West 116th Street,” the message read. “The student pursued the individual to Claremont Avenue and the unknown suspect punched the student in the face. This incident is being classified as a Hate Crime and is currently under investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.”

”There is currently no indication that the suspect is affiliated with the University,” the update noted.

The NYPD has stated that the suspect issued anti-Semitic comments prior to stealing the flag and punching the victim, The Jerusalem Post reports.

On Dec. 10, New York Governor Kathy Hochul took to X to condemn the alleged hate crime.

I am outraged that a @Columbia student was subjected to an antisemitic attack yesterday.



I have directed @nyspolice’s Hate Crime Task Force to offer assistance in the investigation. We will make sure the assailant is held accountable and that all New Yorkers are protected. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 11, 2024

”I am outraged that a [Columbia] student was subjected to an antisemitic attack yesterday,” she stated.

”I have directed [New York State Police’s] Hate Crime Task Force to offer assistance in the investigation,” she continued. ”We will make sure the assailant is held accountable and that all New Yorkers are protected.”