TCU ends Office of Diversity and Inclusion

Texas Christian University (TCU) administrators have eliminated the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

The office’s web page is no longer active on the university website.

An archived version of the website shows how the office previously held events such as “Bias Awareness & Inclusion” and “Race & Reconciliation.”

In addition to removing the university’s DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) page, school officials have also removed pages for LGBTQ Resources and additional DEI-based trainings, as reported by the Fort-Worth Star Telegram.

The Burnett School of Medicine has also removed its DEI web page.

However, other schools within the university still display their commitments to DEI.

The Harris College of Nursing and Health Sciences still maintains a DEI pledge, which states that the college “committed” to DEI.

TCU spokesperson Holly Ellman has reportedly told the Fort-Worth Star Telegram that none of the DEI office employees were fired.

Various universities have made changes to amend DEI initiatives ever since the start of the new Trump administration, such as Caltech and the University of Pennsylvania.

The Ohio legislature recently approved a measure prohibiting public money from funding DEI. A similar bill is making its way through the Oklahoma legislature.

In 2023, Texas passed an anti-DEI law, but as a private university, TCU was not affected by the measure.

According to its mission statement, TCU aims “to educate individuals to think and act as ethical leaders and responsible citizens in the global community through research and creative activities, scholarship, service, and programs of teaching and learning offered through the doctoral level.”

Campus Reform has contacted Texas Christian University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.