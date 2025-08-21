Teachers overwhelmingly oppose 'equitable' grading now in place at half of US public schools, survey finds

A new national survey reveals that “equitable” grading policies, which teachers say are now in place in roughly half of America’s public schools, are widely rejected by the very educators expected to enforce them.

The report, released this month by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, found that administrators across the country are pushing policies such as banning zeros, removing late penalties, allowing unlimited retakes, and excluding homework or participation from final grades.

These measures are intended to reduce disparities among students, but teachers say they undermine accountability and weaken student motivation.

According to the survey of nearly 1,000 K–12 teachers, the majority believe these reforms hurt engagement and lower expectations. More than 80% opposed “no zeros,” warning that handing out credit for work not done removes any incentive for students to complete assignments. A majority also pushed back against eliminating late penalties and participation grades. Even when it came to retake policies, many educators said unlimited do-overs diminish responsibility and preparation.

The report also revealed frustration over administrative pressure.

Teachers said they are often scrutinized if too many students fail, but almost never questioned when grade inflation is obvious. Seventy-one percent said schools should hold every student to the same rigorous standard, rejecting the idea that “equity” should mean lowering the bar for certain groups.

The Fordham Institute warned that these reforms are fueling grade inflation while doing little to improve student learning. Instead, it recommended simple steps to ensure fairness without erasing standards, such as clear rubrics and anonymous grading.

The findings highlight a growing clash between top-down equity initiatives and classroom realities, as teachers say they are forced to lower expectations in ways that ultimately hurt students.