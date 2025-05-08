Temple students suspended for 'F**k the Jews' sign at Dave Portnoy's bar

Two Temple University students have been suspended for involvement in customizing a bottle service sign that read “F**k the Jews” at an off-campus bar on Saturday.

University president John Fry released a statement the following day, calling the anti-Semitic incident “deeply disturbing.”

“In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent,” he wrote. “It has no place at Temple and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university.”

President Fry noted the university’s Division of Student Affairs had begun an investigation and one student involved had already been placed on interim suspension by that afternoon.

Bar owner and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who is Jewish, posted several “Emergency Press Conference” videos, acknowledging his anger with the situation and noting that the waitress involved had since been fired.

Emergency Press Conference - There was a “Fuck the Jews” sign at our Philly bar last night. I am shaking I’m so mad pic.twitter.com/DRlQc9woiA — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 4, 2025

Portnoy has stated that colleges are where Jewish kids “get harassed 24/7” contribute to environments that foster anti-Semitism, adding that he has spoken out on the issue from the beginning.

Quick update. Mo Kahn is no longer taking any responsibility or involvement for the “Fuck the Jews” sign at Barstool Samson. His is basically lawyering up and blaming it all on his friend now and is saying he was just a citizen journalist. It is a 180 from my convo with him… pic.twitter.com/LGW4sVUhbz — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 5, 2025

Portnoy also stated that he had spoken with the individuals involved, including Temple student Mohammed Khan, who had laughingly filmed the sign and posted the video to his Instagram, according to StopAntisemitism.

Khan, now suspended, later denied responsibility for the anti-Semitic sign, claiming in an Instagram Story that he was acting as a “citizen journalist,” according to Portnoy.

A GiveSendGo donation page has been created to assist Khan in legal fees to support “due process and redemption.”

On Wednesday, the university said in another statement that a second student had been placed on suspension following the investigation into the incident.

Portnoy initially proposed fully-paid trips to the Holocaust Museum and the Auschwitz concentration camp as a “teaching moment,” but has since revoked his offer.

Emergency Press Conference - I’m sending the people who ordered the “Fuck Jews” signs at my bar to Auschwitz to learn about the Holocaust. Rather than ruin a couple 20 year olds

lives maybe this can be used as a teaching moment pic.twitter.com/sci4hBPBFA — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 4, 2025

Khan has also been accused of posting to Snapchat a message that read, “Throw a quarter on the ground, find a Jew.”

In December 2023, Portnoy condemned universities for failing to protect the safety of Jewish students on campus and pledged not to hire staff at his bars who attended such institutions, particularly those from Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania, until their respective presidents stepped down.

Campus Reform has contacted Temple University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.