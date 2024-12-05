Temple University enters into resolution agreement with Dept. of Education over alleged failure in response to campus anti-Semitism

Temple University has entered into a voluntary agreement with the Department of Education over a Title VI complaint alleging the institution fostered an environment where anti-Semitism can thrive.

The complaint, filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall, alleged that Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has become an institution where “Jewish students are increasingly unwelcome, unsafe, and discriminated against.”

Temple University President John Fry announced on Monday that the institution has entered into an agreement with the Department of Education regarding the Title VI complaint.

”Today, I am pleased to share that Temple has resolved the investigation through a voluntary resolution agreement with OCR. Importantly, this agreement includes no findings of noncompliance or wrongdoing by the university,” Fry said.

According to a report by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, several instances of anti-Semitism were documented at Temple University.

On February 4, 2023, for example, two Temple University found a swastika drawn on their dorm room door.

On Oct. 17, 2023, shortly after the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel, Temple administrators received a letter from two Jewish students alleging that the university’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter violated policies. In one social media post by the group, they wrote: “Supporting Palestinian liberation is supporting whatever means necessary it takes to get there…By any means necessary. With no exceptions and no fine print.”

Temple’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter was suspended on Oct. 1 following a disruptive protest at a career fair, according to Temple News.

As part of the resolution agreement that Temple University and the Department of Education agreed to, the institution must:

- Review past responses to complaints of shared ancestry discrimination during the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 academic years.

- Give the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights information regarding complaints alleging shared ancestry discrimination during the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 academic years.

- Create a climate assessment that students and staff can use to evaluate the university’s response to shared ancestry discrimination.

- Give training to staff members tasked with investigating discrimination complaints involving shared ancestry.

- Conduct annual training based on “discrimination based on race, color, and national origin, including harassment based on shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics, for all faculty, staff, and students.”

Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine E. Lhamon commented on the resolution, stating “Today’s resolution with Temple University is designed to improve university practices to ensure full compliance with federal civil rights protections against discrimination.”