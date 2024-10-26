Temple University introduces 'social justice minor'

Temple University is now offering a “social justice minor,” which was introduced during the fall 2024 semester.

The university announced the new minor in a Oct. 16 press release, stating the program is offered through the honors college.

According to the announcement, the minor will cover “six key areas of inquiry: economic inequality and justice; race and justice; environmental and food justice; social protest/dissent; crime, law and punishment; and public health and ill-health.”

[RELATED: Indiana U med students start free clinic focused on ‘LGBTQ+ competent’ health care, plan to provide ‘hormone therapy’]



Classes included in the minor range from Marxism and critical theory to gentrification and activism.

Director of Temple Honors Amanda Neuber said the new minor follows Temple’s mission.

[RELATED: Arizona State provides $1,000 scholarship to those ‘positively contributing to the LGBTQ community’]

“Social justice and civic engagement service are things that Temple is known for, and now we have an academic program that’s going to highlight and bring together those areas into one place with one particular goal,” Neuber said. “I think it’s going to celebrate what makes Temple really special and mission-driven.”

