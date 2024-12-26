Texas AG sues NCAA over allowing men into women’s sports

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) over its policy allowing men to compete against women.

The lawsuit, filed Sunday, accuses the NCAA of “engaging in false, deceptive, and misleading practices by advertising and selling goods and services associated with women’s sporting events that are, instead, mixed sex sporting events where men can compete against women. . . . Consumers purchase goods and services associated with women’s college sports because they enjoy watching women compete against women—not men competing against women.”

The lawsuit also points out the unfairness of pitting female athletes against men with physical advantages: “When female athletes are forced to compete against men in women’s sports, they are deprived of titles, records, medals, scholarships, and opportunities to win; opportunities to participate in a fair and safe environment; and the ancillary benefits that sports participation provides.”

It continues, discussing the effect that letting men compete in women’s sports has upon spectators as well: “Consumers do not purchase goods and services associated with women’s sporting events to watch men steal medals and records from female participants. When consumers have purchased goods and services associated with women’s sporting events only to discover a man competing, they have invariably reacted with revulsion and outrage.”

In the press release announcing the lawsuit, Paxton stated: “The NCAA is intentionally and knowingly jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of women by deceptively changing women’s competitions into co-ed competitions. When people watch a women’s volleyball game, for example, they expect to see women playing against other women—not biological males pretending to be something they are not. Radical ‘gender theory’ has no place in college sports.”

Paxton’s comment seemingly referred to a recent controversy in which San Jose State University allowed a six-foot-tall man, Blaire Fleming, to compete on its female volleyball team, the Spartans.

Fleming’s presence on the team made his female teammates uncomfortable, and caused outrage among opponent teams, who consistently forfeited matches rather than play against a man.

More than a third of the Spartans’ players left the team after the end of the season.

Charlie Baker, the head of the NCAA, also caused controversy recently at a congressional hearing where he was questioned by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). He initially said it is “debatable” whether or not men have innate physical advantages over female athletes, before quickly backtracking upon further questioning from Kennedy.

“Why don’t you stand up and say, in front of God and country, ‘federal law is wrong, and the NCAA believes in fair competition. . . . our job is to promote fairness in sports, and biological males are not going be allowed to compete against biological females’? Why don’t you go to Amazon and buy a spine online, and take a stand?” Kennedy concluded.

Campus Reform has reached out to Charlie Baker for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.