Texas A&M President announces resignation after firing professor teaching transgender ideology

The President of Texas A&M resigned from his position at the university following criticism he has drawn from a lawmaker due to how he fired a professor teaching transgender ideologies.

On Sept. 19, Mark Welsh announced his departure in a letter he addressed to the Texas A&M community.

Welsh said in his statement that “Over the past few days, it’s become clear that now is that time. On many occasions, I’ve told people that serving as President of this great university for even a minute is an incredible privilege. Doing it for two years has been a remarkable gift.”

Welsh’s statement came after both he and the university were called out by Texas State Representative Brian Harrison. Harrison called out the university for removing a student who challenged a professor who was teaching transgender-based content.

Campus Reform has previously reported about how President Welsh removed the teacher following the in-class lesson where she introduced the transgender-related content into the classroom.

[RELATED: Trump admin’s plan for UCLA includes $1B fine, affirmation of two genders, end to trans procedures on minors: REPORT]

In a video that went viral from Rep. Harrison, the student who was removed can be seen confronting the professor, questioning why gender ideology was being taught in a children’s literature course.

The student had cited an executive order President Trump signed earlier this year, which recognizes that there are only two sexes.

In addition to Welsh’s departure and the professor’s ousting, additional pressure from Texas Governor Greg Abbott led to Walsh removing the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and the head of the English Department from their respective positions within Texas A&M before he announced his own resignation.

[RELATED: Cornell business students told not to attend diversity events if they aren’t ‘marginalized’]

The professor in question, who since her firing has had her university profile removed from Texas A&M’s website, was an English lecturer named Melissa McCoul.

After McCoul was fired, members of the Texas Aggie Democrats at Texas A&M held a protest on Sept. 22 in response.

Members of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) chapter at Texas A&M University-College Station also voiced their criticism of recent developments in a statement they authored.

In a statement, the group stated: “Free inquiry, free expression, intellectual exploration, and open dissent are critical for student learning and the advancement of knowledge.”

Campus Reform has contacted Texas A&M University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.