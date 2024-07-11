Texas A&M to discontinue 'gender-affirming' care after state Supreme Court ruling

On July 1, Texas A&M University’s Health Services department declared that it will no longer offer “gender-affirming services” to students.

The move comes days after the Texas Supreme Court upheld a state ban on the use of such ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors.

The care reportedly included hormone replacement therapy, with 44 students having utilized the ‘gender-affirming care’ at the school.

The university is said to have provided 127 doses of ‘transgender’ hormones to students last year. The services will officially be discontinued on Aug. 1.

[RELATED: At least Texas 131 college scholarships based on race, gender, or ethnicity have been frozen or modified because of DEI ban]

An official from the Texas A&M Health Services department sent a message announcing the discontinuation to students.

Tiffany Skaggs, the senior director of primary and specialty medical care at Texas A&M, wrote in the message that the university would continue to “assist” transgender-identifying students in finding “alternative Gender Affirming Care” if they desire.

“We are committed to supporting all our patients in their healthcare journey,” she reportedly wrote. “Our team can assist you in finding alternative Gender Affirming Care from compassionate providers with expertise in this area.”

“We understand that this news may come as a disappointment to students who have relied on our practice for these services,” she continued. “Please know that this decision was made after a thorough assessment of our resources, capabilities, and patient needs.”

Texas A&M also offers an intern seminar on “Trans and GNC Populations,” according to its website.

“We will view and discuss part of the series Transgeneration,” the website explains. “We will explore current events and their implications for the trans community on and off campus.”

[RELATED: UT Austin eliminates around 60 staff positions after state DEI ban takes effect]

“We will consider details associated with transition process (e.g., hormone therapy, legal name change, preferred gender pronouns) and our role in connecting students to resources,” the description of the seminar states.

The University of Texas at Austin and the University of North Texas are both currently providing such “gender-affirming” hormone therapy.

“UHS offers general healthcare and manages gender affirming hormone therapy for students,” UT Austin’s explains on a web page entitled “LGBTQIA+ Healthcare.”

Campus Reform has contacted Texas A&M University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.