Texas A&M to discontinue LGBTQ Studies minor, state rep says

Texas A&M University appears to be gutting an LGBTQ Studies minor program, according to a state representative.

The news was first announced on X by Texas state representative Brian Harrison after he spoke with Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp, as noted by The Daily Caller.

“After months of calling for A&M to end this absurd program, I was pleased to learn from Chancellor Sharp they plan to end it,” Rep. Harrison posted to X on Sept. 26. “Proud to have helped deliver this victory for Texas taxpayers, who should never be forced to fund liberal indoctrination.”

🚨UPDATE: After discussions with @TAMU leadership, they just confirmed that Texas A&M is spending state resources to assert that “gender and sexuality are socially constructed,” that “transphobia” has a “relationship to racism, colonialism, sexism, ableism, classism,” and that… https://t.co/Vpr9AZyEfq — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) February 15, 2024

As of publication, the LGBTQ minor web page on Texas A&M’s website is still active and states that the minor prepares students to study how “gender and sexuality are socially constructed and offers a critical understanding on how sexuality and sexual orientation shape gender roles, identities, and social statuses in societies.”

“Focusing on the history and practice of social activism and the now extensive scholarship on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, this minor also examines homophobia and transphobia’s relationship to racism, colonialism, sexism, ableism, classism and other forms of power,” the description continues.

The web page also says that the LGBTQ minor gives students an “intricate and nuanced understanding of LGBTQ+ lived experiences, histories, and social movements.”

In February, Campus Reform reported about Texas lawmakers demanding that Texas A&M remove the controversial degree program.

“It’s time for Higher Education Institutions – including Texas A&M – to be held accountable for advancing radical woke policies – both in the Texas Legislature and Congress,” Texas Congressman Chip Roy said at the time.

Representative Harrison also critiqued the offering of the minor in February.

“After discussions with [Texas A&M] leadership, they just confirmed that Texas A&M is spending state resources to assert that ‘gender and sexuality are socially constructed,’ that ‘transphobia’ has a ‘relationship to racism, colonialism, sexism, ableism, classism,’ and that they plan to continue spending tax dollars to maintain their undergraduate minor in LGBTQ studies,” Harrison wrote on X.

“Outrageous,” he continued. “Hard-working, over-taxed Texans should not be forced to pay for liberal indoctrination, and I will be exploring legislative remedies.”

Campus Reform has contacted Texas A&M University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.