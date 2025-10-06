Texas Christian University appears to cancel Chloe Cole TPUSA event

Texas Christian University in Fort Worth (TCU) has come under fire after conservative activist Chloe Cole alleged the university canceled a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event she was slated to speak at on campus.

The university, however, disputes that any cancellation took place, stating the event was never formally booked. The talk is now scheduled for Oct. 7 at Birchman Baptist Church in Fort Worth.

Cole, who gained national attention for her detransition story and her advocacy against “gender-affirming care” for minors, said in an X post that TCU “denied our 10/7 event despite many rooms being available” and insisted the decision was ideological rather than logistical.

Cole added, “This is how free speech dies.”

Texas Christian University holds pride events but will not allow Christian baptisms and events.



They denied our 10/7 event despite many rooms being available according to students and faculty, when pressed they said “this is not open for discussion”



— Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) October 1, 2025

TCU responded by denying that it ever “canceled” the event. According to the Fort Worth Report, Kathy Cavins-Tull, vice chancellor for student affairs, said the TPUSA chapter requested TCU host the Oct. 7 event for 700-1,000 people.

However, the venue they requested was already booked for another event. Cavins-Tull said the university offered alternative dates and spaces, but that “a secure space was not available given the short notice.”

The dispute drew sharp reactions from political leaders in Texas. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a post on X, “This doesn’t look like free speech to me. I’m going to look into this.”

— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 1, 2025

Congressman Chip Roy—who is departing Congress to run for attorney general in the Lone Star State—also weighed in posting, “Expect an inquiry as to why she’s not welcomed by you…”

The event was ultimately moved to Birchman Baptist Church, which announced on its Facebook page that it would partner with Turning Point USA’s TCU chapter and the Forge Room Foundation to host Chloe Cole.

Senior Pastor Robert Pearle described the relocation as an opportunity to uphold truth, emphasizing that Chloe’s story carries a powerful message for the next generation. Meanwhile, the Forge Room Foundation, which co-sponsored the event, has not yet responded to media inquiries.

Cole has spoken at several TPUSA events recently, including at Texas State and UTSA, as part of a broader campus speaking tour.

“The show goes on, but not on campus,” Cole said on X.

— Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) October 1, 2025

Campus Reform has contacted Chloe Cole, Texas Christian University, and Turning Point USA. This article will be updated accordingly.