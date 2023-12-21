Texas Hillel accuses student govt of violating its own bylaws with 'Walkout for Palestine' Instagram post

On Nov. 15, the University of Texas at Austin student government shared an Instagram post for a ‘Walkout for Palestine,’ which a Jewish campus organization claims is a violation of the student government’s bylaws.



”We call on the University of Texas community to join us this Thursday, November 9th @ 12 pm in walking out of class to show UT administration that we stand against genocide and the university’s complicity in enabling Israel’s oppression,” the shared post originally by the Palestine Solidarity Committee read.

The Instagram image also called to “demand an end to UT’s Funding of Genocide.”

The co-student presidents of the on-campus Jewish group, Texas Hillel, quickly alleged that the student government violated its own bylaws, specifically Title 2, Article I, Chapter IV, Section 4.8 of the Student Government Code of Rules and Procedures.

The bylaw states that the student government agencies’ activities are subject to “rules and regulations requiring that public advocacy statements and positions by Student Government members on issues directly related to the institution and its operations be formally authorized by the assembly.”

Sara Kennedy, the director of strategic and executive communications for the Office of the Dean of Students, claimed that UTSG did not violate this guideline. Instead, she argued that UTSG acts as a body serving as the “official voice of UT students” and not the voice of the whole institution.

Texas Hillel also pointed to another possible violation from Article 1, Section 1.1 of the student government constitution, which makes clear that members have to communicate that they do not speak on behalf of all students when speaking out on non-university matters.

“We as an executive board decided that the lack of support for the Palestinian Solidarity Committee did become a University issue,” UTSG communications director Anamarie Cordova told The Daily Texan. She did not mention if there were any limits to what the executive board could declare a university issue.

Texas Hillel co-student president Jacob Sanders was unconvinced by these arguments, and asked the student government for an apology for its alleged abuse of power.



“We are here to ask for an apology for the promotion of this event by Student Government, against your own bylaws, and that those who disregarded Student Government’s constitution be held accountable,” he said at a recent meeting.

Campus Reform has reached out to Texas Hillel, Anamarie Cordova, and the UT student government for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.