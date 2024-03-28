Texas lawmaker says ignoring state DEI ban could cost colleges millions

After a ban on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs went into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, one lawmaker in the state is reminding them that they could lose millions in funding if they don’t follow the new law.

Republican Texas Sen. Brandon Creighton said Tuesday that he sent a letter to university leaders in the state reminding them of the ban and the oversight process, according to the Dallas News.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 17 in July, which prohibits DEO offices from operating in Texas public colleges and universities, as Campus Reform previously reported.

“The issue is not diversity – the issue is that equity is not equality, and DEI practices conflate the two, Governor Abbott’s spokesman Andrew Mahaleris previously told Campus Reform. “Some universities and woke professors have been using DEI to advance political agendas and exclude conservative viewpoints on college campuses. These efforts adversely affect our students, limit exposure to diverse thought, and destroy our education system.”

Creighton wrote in the letter that the DEI ban has a goal of “ensuring a merit-based environment where every student, faculty and staff member can strive for and achieve personal excellence.”

According to the report, hidden camera video of public university employees in Texas was released, stating that they’re finding “creative ways” to implement DEI initiatives in the wake of the ban.

“This letter should serve as a notice that this practice is unacceptable — and also a reminder that SB 17 encompasses stringent enforcement provisions, including the potential freezing of university funding and legal ramifications for non-compliance,” Creighton wrote.

Creighton also asked university leaders questions, such as “How has your institution ensured that there are no DEI offices or officers on campus, or no individual or organization performing the duties of a DEI office or officer?” “How has your institution worked to ensure that DEI training is not required for students, staff and faculty?” “How has your institution worked to ensure diversity statements cannot be considered for hiring or promotion?” according to the outlet.

“Now that SB 17 is law, I’m confident that Texas public colleges and universities can return to their core mission of innovation and education— and if they do not, the Texas Senate will be resolute in enforcement of this legislation,” the lawmaker added.

University leaders will meet with the Texas Senate education committee in May, where they’ll tell lawmakers how they’ve followed the ban.