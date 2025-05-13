Texas legislation would end in-state tuition for illegal aliens

A Texas bill would prevent illegal immigrants from receiving in-state college tuition rates.

Senate Bill 1798 would also ban financial aid from going to illegal immigrants attending colleges and universities in the state.

“The governing board of an institution of higher education shall ensure that each unit of the institution does not award or provide to a person who is not authorized under federal statute to be present in the United States any financial support using money appropriated or otherwise provided by the state to the institution or unit, including a scholarship, grant, or other financial aid,” the bill’s text says.

If the bill is passed, it would align with President Trump’s recent executive order to prohibit illegal immigrants from receiving in-state tuition benefits over American citizens.

23 other states permit illegal immigrants to receive in-state tuition, according to the Higher Ed Immigration Portal.

State Sen.. Mayes Middleton, who is sponsoring the bill, recently elaborated on the necessity of the legislation.

“In the 2024-2025 school year alone, more than 20,000 undocumented migrants received in-state tuition benefits that resulted in an estimated $150 million in subsidies,” Middleton said at a recent committee hearing, according to NewsNation. “These are funds that could’ve been used to support lawful residents, perhaps even used to lower tuition or fees for citizens.”

The Higher Ed Immigration Portal estimates that 57,000 illegal immigrants are college students in Texas.

Earlier this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law measures to end in-state tuition for illegal migrants. “I don’t think you should be admitted to college in Florida if you’re here illegally… but to give in-state tuition was just a slap in the face to taxpayers,” DeSantis said in February.

Campus Reform has contacted Sen. Middleton for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.