Texas report shows lower academic success for black students despite prevalence of DEI programs

A recent report by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board shows that DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs failed to achieve greater success for black college students in the state.

The agency compiled data from 2022 and 2023, prior to the anti-DEI S.B. 17 taking effect, which showed that black Texas students did not have higher academic statistics despite DEI policies being in place across the state, The Daily Caller reports.

2022 data collected in the study showed how black students had just a 51 percent six-year graduation rate for those attending a 4-year institution, with the figure falling to 48 percent in 2023.

In comparison, 2023 data showed that the six-year graduation rate for Asian students was 84 percent, with white students achieving 73 percent, and Hispanics topping 60 percent.

”Graduation rates highlight persistent gender and racial disparities across two-year and four-year institutions,” the study says. ”Female students consistently graduate at higher rates than males, and Asian students lead all racial and ethnic groups in both types of institutions. African American students consistently achieve the lowest graduation rates across all timeframes.”

Similarly, black students attending a four-year institution averaged a lower GPA in both 2022 and 2023 compared to other groups. In 2022, 77 percent of black students had higher than a 2.0 GPA, compared to 93 percent of Asians, 91 percent of whites, and 82 percent of Hispanics.

In 2023, 77 percent of first-year black students at a four-year institution maintained above a 2.0 GPA, lower than Asians (93 percent), whites (91 percent), and Hispanics (84 percent).

”More than 60% of all new jobs require education beyond high school to keep pace with Texas’ booming economy. In line with our state’s higher education plan, Building a Talent Strong Texas, it is essential that we prepare our rapidly growing population for these opportunities,” the study reads. “Particularly since 95% of the state’s population growth is driven by Texans of African American, Hispanic, and ‘Other’ race/ethnicity.”

”Ensuring all Texas students have the opportunity to succeed will directly strengthen our workforce and economy,” the report continues. ”While it’s too early to assess the impact of SB 17, continuous monitoring of student outcomes is critical to improving efficiency and maximizing the potential of our future workforce.

Established in 1965, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board aims to “serve as a resource, partner, and advocate for Texas higher education, resulting in a globally competitive workforce that positions Texas as an international leader.”