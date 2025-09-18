Texas State student expelled for staging a mock assassination of Charlie Kirk at TPUSA memorial

A Texas State University student has been expelled after staging a disturbing mock assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a campus event.

Footage posted online showed the student shouting profanity at a Turning Point USA memorial gathering, before pretending to be Kirk and re-enacting his death. University officials confirmed the expulsion on Tuesday.

An X account named TheTexasOne posted the video of the student, who has not yet been publicly identified, reenacting Kirk’s assassination. At the time of publication, this post has 39,000 likes.

“This was at Texas State @txst a Charlie Kirk memorial event hosted by [a] local TPUSA chapter,” the account said in text that accompanied the video.

"This was at Texas State @txst a Charlie Kirk memorial event hosted by local TPUSA chapter," the account said in text that accompanied the video.

At the time of publication, the identity of the student is still not known.

The video quickly prompted response from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who urged Texas State to expel the student in the video.

“Hey Texas State. This conduct is not accepted at our schools,” Abbot posted on Sept. 16. “Expel this student immediately. Mocking assassination must have consequences.”

Kelly Damphousse, Texas State’s president, quickly wrote an email to the campus community, addressing the incident and noting that the student had been identified as a Texas State Student.

“I can report that the individual is no longer a student at TXST,” Damphousse said.

“I will not tolerate behavior that mocks, trivializes, or promotes violence on our campuses,” Damphousse added later in a follow-up message to the original. “It is antithetical to our TXST values.”

Campus Reform has documented several higher education figures making apathetic remarks in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

At the University of Montana, for instance, students were filmed laughing at news of Kirk’s death, applauding a heckler, and even suggesting a shooting of Donald Trump would be justified.

At Clemson University, professor Melvin Earl Villaver Jr. restricted his accounts after sharing posts mocking Kirk’s death and disparaging his views on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Despite the backlash, Kirk’s organization Turning Point USA has experienced a surge in student interest, fielding tens of thousands of new chapter requests and drawing record crowds at events honoring his legacy.

Campus Reform has contacted Texas State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.