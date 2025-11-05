Texas State student filmed encouraging TPUSA students to commit suicide

A Texas State University student in was caught on video Oct. 27 repeatedly telling Turning Point USA (TPUSA) students to “Kill yourselves” and “F**k yourselves” while they tabled on campus in San Marcos.

On Oct. 28, the social media account Libs of TikTok posted the video online depicting the footage. In the video, TPUSA students stand behind their table being verbally harassed with threatening language and profanity.

Mason Lemme, the Texas State student who recorded the video, told Campus Reform that the confrontation was entirely unprovoked.

[RELATED: ‘Baldwin Wallace University student speaks out on vandalism and hate mail over starting TPUSA chapter’]

“The guy that was in the video, we didn’t talk to him or have him at the table,” Lemme said in a statement to Campus Reform. “He was walking by and said like eight times, ‘You guys should kill yourselves,’ ‘Kill yourselves,’ ‘F you guys,’ ‘Go F yourselves’ and I didn’t even get that, I got the end [of the] exchange on video. So that’s kind of what you see, that is what got posted on TikTok.”

Texas State Code of Student Conduct, Rule X., Section 2.02 directly prohibits any “harassing, bullying or threatening” behavior towards another person.

In addition, the guidelines forbid the endangering of mental health or safety of any person. Despite the recorded evidence and widespread attention thus far, Texas State has not announced any disciplinary action.

Lemme stated the university leadership is aware of the event and he plans to formally file a report of the violation of student conduct.

“This was Monday. I have been posting about it and the president of the university follows me on Instagram,” Lemme said. “I am filing a report to campus, in terms of [the] student handbook, and how it violates that.”

[RELATED: ‘University of Minnesota Duluth TPUSA chapter reports multiple death threats’]

The event has sparked inquiries on whether universities are equally applying their conduct codes to students regardless of political affiliation and why the university has not acted upon the situation.

”If you’re going to make death threats towards people, you should be expelled,” Lemme added.

Campus Reform has contacted Texas State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow the author of this article on Instagram: Tybee Sikes