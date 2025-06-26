Texas universities ordered to identify illegal alien students to end in-state tuition status

Leadership of Texas universities have been informed to investigate the population of illegal alien students attending each campus as the first step to slash in-state tuition eligibility.

Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Commissioner of Higher Education Wynn Rosser informed universities of the new directive in a June 18 letter, which notified university administrators that they must comply with the new law starting the upcoming fall 2025 semester.

On June 11, illegal aliens in Texas pleaded with a judge to overturn a key ruling that eliminated accessibility for college students to obtain in-state tuition prices while illegally present in the United States.

“As institutions are likely aware, on June 4, 2025, a federal court enjoined the application of Texas Education Code §54.051(m) and 54.052(a) to aliens who are unlawfully present,” Rosser wrote.

The letter states that in order to comply with state law, universities need to “assess the population” of illegally present students so that they can be reclassified and charged non-resident tuition rates.

Activist opposition to federal immigration law enforcement have been occurring at universities across the country.

For example, a faculty member at a Los Angeles County community college recently urged students to become involved in anti-ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement riots), in support of illegal aliens.

Campus Reform contacted the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.