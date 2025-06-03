'The Intifada is on American soil': WATCH





Dr. Zachary Marshall, editor-in-chief of Campus Reform, appeared on The National News Desk following a violent attack at a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, where at least eight people were injured by a flamethrower and Molotov cocktail. The FBI is investigating the incident as a potential act of terror.

Marshall discussed the connection between recent campus protests and broader incidents of anti-Semitic violence, citing examples in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere. He emphasized the role of college rhetoric and called for local prosecutors to enforce existing laws more consistently.

He noted a trend of students choosing state and southern schools over elite institutions, referencing differences in how campus behavior is regulated. Marshall also commented on new federal efforts to tighten visa rules for foreign students, describing it as a national security measure related to concerns about foreign influence in higher education.