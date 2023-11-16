The kids aren't alright. TikTokers now inspired by Bin Laden's 9/11 justification letter.

The TikTok generation has discovered its new favorite progressive hero: Osama bin Laden.

Thursday, Americans who remember the devastating terrorist attacks of 9/11 awoke to find that their social media feeds were populated with countless videos of young people praising Bin Laden, claiming to have had existential awakenings after reading his 2002 “Letter to America.”

The letter, which until Wednesday had been available on the websites of various news outlets since its dissemination a year after 9/11, offers justification for Bin Laden’s attacks on America. The Guardian removed the letter from its site Wednesday after it suddenly became a trending piece on the website.

Reactions to the letter align with the recent surge in support for the “Palestinian resistance” against Israel after the Oct. 7. Hamas terror attacks that left Israeli civilians, including women, children, and babies, brutally massacred, raped, and mutilated.

TikTok user Amy Butler, whose profile simply reads "ut," says that after being instructed to read the letter by an Instagram post, she "read it," then "read it out loud," and then "cried." She then says she "immediately saved it" and "printed it out," before flourishing a hard copy of the propaganda for the camera.













Users have been promoting the letter with the use of various mimetic audio overlays popular on TikTok. One video from Amber Beaumont uses one popular TikTok audio to convey that her workday thoughts are preoccupied with reflections on the letter.













This is where we are at as a country.



The same low IQ tiktok girls who rallied for BLM in 2020 have discovered Osama Bin Laden's 2002 "Letter to America" and are agreeing with him, calling for the destruction of the USA and the West. pic.twitter.com/GqavP0QH1c — X Posterity (@NewXPosterity) November 16, 2023





The letter is framed as an answer to two questions: “Why are we fighting and opposing you?” and “What are we calling you to, and what do we want from you?”

The letter asserts that “the Jews” “control [America’s] policies, media and economy” and that as such, America’s “law is the law of the rich and wealthy people.”

”It brings us both laughter and tears to see that you have not yet tired of repeating your fabricated lies that the Jews have a historical right to Palestine, as it was promised to them in the Torah. Anyone who disputes with them on this alleged fact is accused of anti-semitism,” Bin Laden wrote. “This is one of the most fallacious, widely-circulated fabrications in history. The people of Palestine are pure Arabs and original Semites. It is the Muslims who are the inheritors of Moses (peace be upon him) and the inheritors of the real Torah that has not been changed.”

The letter calls Americans to convert to Islam and to “be freed from the deceptive lies that you are a great nation, that your leaders spread amongst you to conceal from you the despicable state to which you have reached.”

It also calls on Americans to concede that their country is “worst civilization witnessed by the history of mankind,” citing primarily America’s principle of separation of church and state.

TikTok user Lynette Adkins tells followers to "Go read 'A Letter to America.'"





This is because the West has taught an entire generation of its children that the West is itself evil and ought to be destroyed. These are the wages of that pathetic lack of self-confidence. https://t.co/i2Sg7njn9O — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2023





The conversation surrounding “A letter to America” has also led to the unearthing of a similar undated letter from Bin Laden addressed ‘To the American people,” which was seized during the May 2, 2011 raid on his Abbottabad hideout. This separate letter warns Americans about “devastating Jewish control of capital,” and calls on “American youth” to relieve their country of the control of the all-powerful “Jewish lobby” that he asserts interferes with American elections via corporations.





Tiktokers are now justifying the 9/11 attacks and praising Osama Bin Laden because it was just "resistance" pic.twitter.com/5tqtFMWY5t — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 16, 2023





Many are attributing Bin Laden’s newfound popularity with young Americans to the anti-American sentiment perpetuated on college campuses. The anti-capitalist notions included in his writing (as intertwined with anti-Semitism) would also resonate with young Americans’ who have been taught to venerate Marxism and regard the American economic system as oppressive.



